Lyle Larson Wants Longhorns-Aggies Football Game Back

State Representative Lyle Larson is trying to get the Longhorns-Aggies annual football game back on. The San Antonio Republican filed a bill yesterday which would coerce the schools to play each other in November. Larson says the bill would take away scholarship money from both schools if they don’t schedule a game by 2019.

The UT-A&M game hasn’t been held since 2011 when the Aggies left the Big 12 for the SEC. Texas did reach out to A&M about starting the rivalry back up in 2022, but was told their schedule was already full.