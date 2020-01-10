MacDill AFB On Brief Lockdown After Report Of Armed Suspect

This image still provided by WFTS-TV shows traffic near the MacDill Air Force base in Tampa, Fla., on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. MacDill Air Force base was put on lockdown but officials wouldn't immediately say why. Adam Shanks of the base's public affairs office told The Associated Press the base was on lockdown but he didn't have any other information. (WFTS-TV via AP)

MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, was briefly put on lockdown after a report of an armed suspect outside the base. A news release says the base was put on lockdown Friday morning after local authorities notified the base there was an armed suspect near one of the base’s gates. All other gates to the base were reopened around 8 a.m. No shots were fired on the base and there were no injuries to any MacDill employees. A spokesman says base officials were assisting local law enforcement in searching for the suspect. MacDill is the headquarters for U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command.