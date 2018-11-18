Home WORLD Macron Addresses Germany’s parliament
Macron Addresses Germany’s parliament
Macron Addresses Germany’s parliament

Macron Addresses Germany’s parliament

(AP) – French President Emmanuel Macron has called for Europe to take more responsibility for its defense and security and for France and Germany to play a leading role together.

Macron made the remarks while speaking in the German lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, on Germany’s national day of remember for the victims of war and dictatorship on Sunday.

Macron said that the French-German alliance “is invested with this obligation not to allow the world to slide into chaos, and to accompany it on the road of peace.”  He said that Europe can’t play its role “if it doesn’t take more responsibility for its defense and security and is content to play a secondary role on the international scene.”  Macron has called for creation of a European army.

