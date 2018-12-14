Macron Calls For Calm And Order Before Protests

(AP) – French President Emmanuel Macron is calling for “calm” and “order” ahead of promised new protests by the broad yellow-vest movement after rioting in recent weeks.

Macron said Friday that “I don’t think our democracy can accept” the “occupation of the public domain and elements of violence” that marked protests the past few Saturdays, notably in central Paris.

Speaking after an EU summit in Brussels, he said: “Our country needs calm. It needs order. It needs to function normally again.” He insisted “I have heard” the protesters’ concerns, and defended his promises to speed up tax relief. He dismissed calls for his resignation, among the protesters’ disparate demands.

Anticipating a fifth straight weekend of violent protests, Paris’ police chief said Friday that armored vehicles and thousands of officers will be deployed again in the French capital this weekend.