Home WORLD Macron Cancels Serbia Trip After Clashes
Macron Cancels Serbia Trip After Clashes
WORLD
Macron Cancels Serbia Trip After Clashes

(AP) – France’s presidential Elysee palace has confirmed that Emmanuel Macron’s two-day foreign trip to Serbia this week is being postponed as a result of the weekend violence in Paris.

Macron was due to meet with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Wednesday. After a phone conversation Monday, they agreed to reschedule the trip in the near future.

The Elysee said Macron is “deeply attached” to the relationship between France and Serbia and “our deep ties sealed during the First World War.”  More than 100 people were injured in the French capital and 412 have been arrested over the weekend during France’s worst urban riot in years, with dozens of cars torched.

