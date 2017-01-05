Macron Honors Man Killed By French Far-Right

(AP) – French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron is paying homage to a Moroccan man killed on the sidelines of a far-right march in 1995.

Macron is seeking to remind voters of the dark past of rival Marine Le Pen’s National Front party, which she has tried to detoxify. Both face off in Sunday’s runoff.

The National Front traditionally holds a march in central Paris on May 1 to honor Joan of Arc, and at the 1995 event, a group of skinheads broke away and pushed 29-year-old Brahim Bourram off a bridge into the Seine River, where he drowned. Then-party leader Jean-Marie Le Pen sought to distance himself from the attackers, but the death drew national outrage.

Macron on Monday is joining Bourram’s father and anti-National Front protesters to honor Bourram’s memory.