Home WORLD Macron Honors Man Killed By French Far-Right
Macron Honors Man Killed By French Far-Right
WORLD
0

Macron Honors Man Killed By French Far-Right

0
0
emmanuel-macron-a-bordeaux-le-9-mai-2016_5595971-2
now viewing

Macron Honors Man Killed By French Far-Right

1493625773183
now playing

Japan Destroyer Leaves Port Reportedly To Escort US Warships

WireAP_02cd112d56ab4ca1bf0017ce952be5d8_12x5_1600
now playing

N. Korea Missile Fears In Japan: 'Whatever Will Be, Will Be'

Rodrigo Duterte
now playing

HRW To Trump: Seek Accountability Not WH Visit For Duterte

590533e10ab54.image
now playing

Trump Campaign Runs $1.5M TV Ad On His 100 Days

1fbebd78548f4fe2b6b9dc5ad851b4fe-780×535
now playing

Nevada Coalition Seeks Unprecedented Insulin Refund Law

ap17121249459451
now playing

Police: 7 Shot During San Diego Pool Party; Suspect Dead

congress
now playing

Lawmakers Agree On $1T Plan Government-Wide Funding Bill

jail-prison-generic
now playing

Edinburg Man Sentenced In 2-State Child Pornography Case

shooting-investigation
now playing

Charges Possible Against Brownsville Teen In Apparent Accidental Shooting Of His Friend

arrest187
now playing

Fugitive Murder Suspect From Falfurrias Back In Custody

(AP) – French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron is paying homage to a Moroccan man killed on the sidelines of a far-right march in 1995.
Macron is seeking to remind voters of the dark past of rival Marine Le Pen’s National Front party, which she has tried to detoxify. Both face off in Sunday’s runoff.
The National Front traditionally holds a march in central Paris on May 1 to honor Joan of Arc, and at the 1995 event, a group of skinheads broke away and pushed 29-year-old Brahim Bourram off a bridge into the Seine River, where he drowned. Then-party leader Jean-Marie Le Pen sought to distance himself from the attackers, but the death drew national outrage.
Macron on Monday is joining Bourram’s father and anti-National Front protesters to honor Bourram’s memory.

Related posts:

  1. McAllen Man Charged After Leaving Baby In His Car in 90 Degree Heat
  2. Trump To NRA: ‘You Have A True Friend In The White House’
  3. Edinburg Man Sentenced In 2-State Child Pornography Case
  4. Santa Maria Woman Drowns When Car Plunges Into The Arroyo
Related Posts
1493625773183

Japan Destroyer Leaves Port Reportedly To Escort US Warships

Zack Cantu 0
WireAP_02cd112d56ab4ca1bf0017ce952be5d8_12x5_1600

N. Korea Missile Fears In Japan: ‘Whatever Will Be, Will Be’

Zack Cantu 0
Rodrigo Duterte

HRW To Trump: Seek Accountability Not WH Visit For Duterte

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video