Macron Rules Out Changes To Brexit Deal Text
Macron Rules Out Changes To Brexit Deal Text

French President Emmanuel Macron
Macron Rules Out Changes To Brexit Deal Text

(AP) – French President Emmanuel Macron has ruled out the possibility that the Brexit withdrawal text that all 28 leaders, including British Prime Minister Theresa May, endorsed last month can be altered.

Speaking ahead of a Brexit discussion at a summit of European Union leaders in Brussels, Macron said it is “important to avoid any ambiguity.”  He added: “We cannot reopen a legal agreement …. We cannot renegotiate what has been negotiated over several months.”  Political discussion around the agreement was possible, he added.

