Macron Says IS Who Flee To Iraq Should Be Tried

(AP) – French President Emmanuel Macron says foreign fighters from the Islamic State group who might flee Syrian detention centers and go to Iraq should be arrested and sent to trial there. Turkey launched a military operation in northeast Syria against Kurdish fighters who had been holding thousands of IS militants.

Macron, speaking in the southern French city of Toulouse on Wednesday, said French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will travel Thursday to Iraq to speak with local authorities about French IS detainees.

Macron said “it’s too soon” to say if some members of IS may seek to reach the European Union and France. He insisted that Turkey’s offensive is helping the IS group’s “re-emergence” and called on the United States and other European countries to increase pressure on the country so that it ends its military operations.