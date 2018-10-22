Macron, Trump Share Concerns On Khashoggi Case

(AP) – The French presidency says France’s President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump shared their concerns about the circumstances that led to the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The statement, calling the journalist’s death “tragic,” says the two presidents had a telephone call on Sunday, without providing more details.

Saudi authorities acknowledged on Saturday that Khashoggi was killed Oct. 2 at the consulate under still-disputed circumstances.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that details of Khashoggi’s killing will be revealed in a speech that Erdogan will give in parliament on Tuesday.