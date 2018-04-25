Home NATIONAL Macron Uses American Poem To Stress Alliance
Macron Uses American Poem To Stress Alliance
NATIONAL
0

Macron Uses American Poem To Stress Alliance

0
0
EMMANUEL MACRON FRENCH PRES
now viewing

Macron Uses American Poem To Stress Alliance

BLAKE FARENTHOLD
now playing

Abbott: Farenthold Should Pay For Cost Of Special Election

Joseph James DeAngelo
now playing

Man Accused Of Serial Killings Is Charged

29-year-old Armando Luis Juarez KILLED DALLAS POLICE OFFICER
now playing

Shooting Suspect Charged With Capital Murder

police-lights-generic_26
now playing

Grandmother Of Dallas Cop Killing Suspect: He's A Good Boy

UTRGV LOGO
now playing

Illegal Immigrant Students To Get Support Center At UTRGV

Dolores Leis Trump Lookalike
now playing

For Trump Lookalike, Crops Worry More Than Social Media Fame

SKULL CAP
now playing

Germany Sees Skullcap Protests Against Anti-Semitism

DALLS OFFICER SHOT OFFICERS POLICE SHOT
now playing

Dallas Chief: Force Saddened By Officer's Death

TRAVEL BAN
now playing

Trump Seems Likely To Win Travel Ban Case

George H.W. Bush
now playing

Former President George HW Bush Thanks Houston In Tweet

(AP) – “I have a Rendezvous with Death.”  French President Emmanuel Macron used those chilling words from an American soldier-poet to stress the historical alliance between the U.S. and France in his speech to Congress.

They were written by Alan Seeger a century ago in the World War I battlefields of northern France. His bones now lie mixed in with those of others who died alongside him on July 4, 1916.

Macron’s speech highlighted the ways the U.S. and France have long sacrificed for each other. But in repeating the Seeger quote, Macron also took aim at the isolationism that U.S. President Donald Trump has favored.  Seeger embraced the idea of fighting for a global, common cause, and his “Rendezvous with Death” poem eventually became a favorite of U.S. President John Kennedy.

No related posts.

Related Posts
Joseph James DeAngelo

Man Accused Of Serial Killings Is Charged

jsalinas 0
TRAVEL BAN

Trump Seems Likely To Win Travel Ban Case

jsalinas 0
56-year-old Lois Riess

Minnesota Woman Accused In 2 Deaths To Face Florida Trial

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video