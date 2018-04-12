Home WORLD Macron Visits Building Torched By Protesters
(AP) – French President Emmanuel Macron has visited a regional government headquarters that was torched by protesters and promising firm punishment for perpetrators.  Macron hasn’t spoken publicly in days about nationwide protests over fuel tax rises that have prompted violence in multiple sites, including the worst rioting in Paris in decades.

One of the most dramatic incidents outside Paris was in Puy-en-Velay in southern France, where flames shot out from the prefecture, or administration headquarters for the province.

Macron is visiting the prefecture Tuesday. His office said he wanted to “personally and directly show his respect and support” for the staff after the fire Saturday.  His office said Macron also is praising police who fought for several hours to contain around 150 protesters inside the courtyard and around the perimeter of the prefecture building.

