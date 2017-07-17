Home WORLD Maduro Foes Urge Escalated Protests In Venezuela
Maduro Foes Urge Escalated Protests In Venezuela
WORLD
0

Maduro Foes Urge Escalated Protests In Venezuela

0
0
President Nicolas Maduro
now viewing

Maduro Foes Urge Escalated Protests In Venezuela

shooting-investigation
now playing

Chief: Need Fast Answers In Woman's Death

ARIZONA FLASH FLOOD
now playing

Officials Identify 9 Who Died In Flash Flood

DRUNK DRIVING DWI
now playing

Man Charged In Deadly Auto-Pedestrian Accident

DUST STORM
now playing

8 Hurt In 10-Vehicle Wreck During West Texas Dust Storm

most wanted
now playing

2 Convicted Texas 10 Most Wanted Felons Arrested

10 years later, shocking home invasion haunts a quiet suburb
now playing

10 Years Later, Shocking Home Invasion Haunts A Quiet Suburb

AFGHANISTAN WAR CIVILIANS KILLED
now playing

UN Says Record Number Of Afghan Civilians Killed

OJ SIMPSON
now playing

OJ Simpson Faces Good Chance At Parole

POLICE SHOOTING-2
now playing

Police Kill Domestic Violence Suspect After Chase, Standoff

ICE US DEPT OF HOMELAND SECURITY
now playing

Some Counties Help Bag Immigrants For Profit

(AP) – Venezuelan opposition leaders are calling on supporters to escalate street protests after more than 7 million people rejected a government plan to rewrite the constitution and consolidate its power.

The opposition said 7,186,170 Venezuelans participated in a symbolic referendum rejecting President Nicolas Maduro’s plans for the July 30 election of an assembly that would remake the political system.

A coalition of some 20 opposition parties planned to formally call Monday for the launch of what it called the “zero hour” campaign of civil disobedience in the two weeks leading to the government vote.

More than 100 days of opposition protests have left at least 93 people dead and 1,500 wounded.  National Assembly President Julio Borges told local radio station that the opposition has to “escalate and deepen this street movement.”

No related posts.

Related Posts
AFGHANISTAN WAR CIVILIANS KILLED

UN Says Record Number Of Afghan Civilians Killed

jsalinas 0
3fcb9322-d9f1-4130-99da-2437fbea28ab

S. Korea Offers Talks On Tension, Family Reunions With North

Zack Cantu 0
Vatican Pope

A cardinal, A Terrace And Another Scandal For Pope Francis

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video