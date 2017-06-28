Maersk Says It Has ‘Contained’ Cyberattack

(AP) – Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk, which was hit by malicious software that is crippling computers globally, says it has “contained the issue.”

The Copenhagen-based group says its APM Terminals have been “impacted in a number of ports,” adding vessels with Maersk Line were “maneuverable, able to communicate and crews are safe.”

In a statement, Maersk said Wednesday they “have shut down a number of systems to help contain the issue,” while several entities including its oil, tankers and drilling activities “are not operationally affected.”

The group said it is working on a technical recovery plan with key IT partners and global cybersecurity agencies, and is continuing to assess and manage the situation “to minimize the impact on our operations, customers and partners from the current situation.”

