Magistrate Declines To Release ‘Dreamer’

(AP) – A federal magistrate declined to release a man arrested by immigration agents despite his participation in a federal program to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally and referred the matter to an immigration judge. Magistrate Judge James P. Donohue said Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle that Daniel Ramirez Medina must request a bond a hearing from a federal immigration judge and should get one within a week.

Ramirez’s arrest last week thrust him into a national debate over the immigration priorities of President Donald Trump. Lawyers for Ramirez had asked magistrate for his immediate release. Court documents filed by the government say Ramirez admitted to having gang ties when questioned by an immigration agent. His lawyers said the allegation was false.