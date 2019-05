An office structure at the end of an abandoned pier, a local landmark, inclines to the right after an earthquake in Puerto Armuelles, Panama, Sunday, May 12, 2019. Authorities had no reports of serious damage or injuries more than two hours after the 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck a lightly populated area of Panama near its border with Costa Rica. (AP Photo)

(AP) – A strong earthquake has struck as a lightly populated area of Panama near its border with Costa Rica. There are no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake had a 6.1 preliminary magnitude and was centered seven kilometers (four miles) southeast of the town of Plaza de Caisan. The quake occurred at a depth of about 37 kilometers (22 miles).