Magnitude Readings Vary Widely On Italy Quake

(AP) – Different seismological agencies are reporting significantly different magnitudes for the earthquake that struck the Italian resort island of Ischia late Monday.

Italy’s national vulcanology department gave a preliminary magnitude of 3.6. But the U.S. Geological Survey put the magnitude at 4.3, while the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center had it at 4.5. All of them gave the epicenter just off Ischia at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

While such variances are common, some Italian officials are complaining that the Italian agency’s initially low 3.6 magnitude underestimated the power of the quake. Several buildings collapsed in the town of Casamicciola and at least one person was killed.