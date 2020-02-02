NATIONALTRENDING

Mahomes Leads Chiefs’ Rally Past 49ers In Super Bowl, 31-20

By 122 views
0
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, left, celebrates with head coach Andy Reid after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(AP) – Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to three touchdowns in the final 6:13, and they overcame a double-digit deficit for the third postseason game in a row to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs trailed 20-10 and faced a third and 15 when Mahomes threw to Tyreek Hill for 44 yards. They scored a touchdown four plays later, and quickly forced a punt.

Mahomes then hit Sammy Watkins for 38 yards to set up a 5-yard scoring reception by Damien Williams that put Kansas City ahead to stay with 2:44 to go.

ATF: Electrical Spark Likely Caused Deadly Houston Blast

Previous article

California Highway Patrol: Multiple Shot On Greyhound Bus

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL