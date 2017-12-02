Home TEXAS Mail Carrier Wounded In Shooting North Of San Antonio
Mail Carrier Wounded In Shooting North Of San Antonio
(AP) – Authorities in Southwest Texas are looking for someone who shot a mail carrier and then stole her vehicle.

State and federal law enforcement officials are investigating the Saturday morning shooting of a rural mail carrier in Spring Branch in Comal County, about 30 miles north of San Antonio.  Postal Service Inspector Michael Martinez-Partida tells San Antonio television station KSAT (http://bit.ly/2lD8Gf3 ) the woman uses a private vehicle for her deliveries, that it was stolen but then recovered later in the day.

Investigators say some mail may have been stolen.

Partida says the woman, whose name has not been released, was shot in the leg. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Comal County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are involved in the case.

Information from: KSAT-TV, http://www.ksat.com

