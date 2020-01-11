Maine Swim Coach On Pool Deck Despite Medical Setbacks

In this Jan. 7, 2020, photo, Husson University swimming coach Butch Babin talks to team members during a practice at Webber Pool in Bangor, Maine. After multiple medical procedures and amputation of part of his right leg, Babin, 57, returned to coaching on a part-time basis in October and then resumed as the head coach full time after Thanksgiving. (Natalie Williams/The Bangor Daily News via AP)

In this Jan. 7, 2020, photo, Husson University swimming coach Butch Babin talks to team members during a practice at Webber Pool in Bangor, Maine. After multiple medical procedures and amputation of part of his right leg, Babin, 57, returned to coaching on a part-time basis in October and then resumed as the head coach full time after Thanksgiving. (Natalie Williams/The Bangor Daily News via AP)

A Maine swimming coach has endured a quadruple bypass after a heart attack, removal of cancerous tumors from his colon and wrists, and the amputation of part of his leg. But Husson University’s Butch Babin is still on the pool deck. The 57-year-old Babin tells the Bangor Daily News that using a wheelchair while his leg heals doesn’t affect his coaching. Sophomore Kayla Redman, of Waterville, called him “amazing” and “awesome.” Senior Kelsey Poland of Levant called him an “inspiration.” Babin says that “all the support has helped me stay positive.”