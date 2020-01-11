Maine Swim Coach On Pool Deck Despite Medical Setbacks

A Maine swimming coach has endured a quadruple bypass after a heart attack, removal of cancerous tumors from his colon and wrists, and the amputation of part of his leg. But Husson University’s Butch Babin is still on the pool deck. The 57-year-old Babin tells the Bangor Daily News that using a wheelchair while his leg heals doesn’t affect his coaching. Sophomore Kayla Redman, of Waterville, called him “amazing” and “awesome.” Senior Kelsey Poland of Levant called him an “inspiration.” Babin says that “all the support has helped me stay positive.”
Comments