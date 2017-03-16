Home WORLD Malaysia Says It Has Family Consent To Decide On Kim’s Body
Malaysia Says It Has Family Consent To Decide On Kim’s Body
Malaysia Says It Has Family Consent To Decide On Kim’s Body

(AP) – A senior Malaysian police official says the family of Kim Jong Nam, who was killed last month, has given consent to Malaysia to decide what to do with his body.

Officials say police confirmed Kim’s identity using the DNA of one of his children. Kim was holding a diplomatic passport by the name of Kim Chol when he was attacked Feb. 13 at Kuala Lumpur’s airport by two women who smeared the banned VX nerve agent on his face. He died within 20 minutes.

Deputy national police Chief Noor Rashid Ibrahim said Thursday that Kim’s family will let the government decide what to do with his body.

Noor Rashid said any decision will be subject to negotiations between the two countries amid a diplomatic standoff over the killing.

