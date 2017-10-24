Home WORLD Malaysia Trial In Kim Murder Concludes For Day
Malaysia Trial In Kim Murder Concludes For Day
WORLD
0

Malaysia Trial In Kim Murder Concludes For Day

0
0
WireAP_67775c62c9f74bf28b4d8dd13bd21fb6_12x5_992
now viewing

Malaysia Trial In Kim Murder Concludes For Day

1508807530052
now playing

Xi Accrues Power, Worrying Critics And Delighting Supporters

920×920 (9)
now playing

Trump Plans Lunch With GOP Senators As Focus Turns To Taxes

1f5629959b9c4b5a8d9c960b13b47490-780×520
now playing

Review To Confirm Rohingya 'Ethnic Cleansing'

1508833208717
now playing

Ghosts Of Vietnam Stirring As Trump Preps For Asia Trip

Screen Shot 2017-10-23 at 4.18.33 PM
now playing

Bonita #POTW Oct. 23

shooting investigation
now playing

Brownsville Police Want A-G's Opinion On Release Of Officer Body-Cam Video In Deadly Shooting

Medal of Honor to former Army Captain Gary Michael Rose
now playing

Vietnam Vet Honored With Medal Of Honor

BOWE BERGDAHL
now playing

Bergdahl Sentencing Delayed To Wednesday

HARVEY WEINSTEIN
now playing

New York Attorney General Launches Probe Of Weinstein Co.

GALVESTON MISSING LITTLE BOY
now playing

Police Seek Help To Identify Dead Boy Found On Texas Beach

(AP) – The Malaysian trial of two women accused of killing the North Korean leader’s half brother has concluded for the day after a visit to the airport where he was attacked.
The two suspects, the judge and others were escorted inside the Kuala Lumpur airport Tuesday by heavily armed police on a tour meant to give the court a better perspective of events as they unfolded.
About an hour into the tour, Indonesian Siti Aisyah became emotional and the tour was halted temporarily. After the break, both suspects were pushed around in wheelchairs. Aisyah’s lawyer Gooi Soon Seng said the women had complained of exhaustion.
Officials said testimony resumes in the courtroom Wednesday with the cross examination of the police investigating officer.

Related posts:

  1. 4 Wounded When Gunman Opens Fire On Basketball Court
  2. Road Rage Led To Man Being Shot To Death In Edinburg
  3. Police Seek Help To Identify Dead Boy Found On Texas Beach
  4. Off Duty Officer Hurt In Stabbing Attack
Related Posts
1508807530052

Xi Accrues Power, Worrying Critics And Delighting Supporters

Zack Cantu 0
1f5629959b9c4b5a8d9c960b13b47490-780×520

Review To Confirm Rohingya ‘Ethnic Cleansing’

Zack Cantu 0
Russia Journalist Attacked

Prominent Journalist At Radio Station Stabbed In Moscow

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video