Malaysia Trial In Kim Murder Concludes For Day

(AP) – The Malaysian trial of two women accused of killing the North Korean leader’s half brother has concluded for the day after a visit to the airport where he was attacked.

The two suspects, the judge and others were escorted inside the Kuala Lumpur airport Tuesday by heavily armed police on a tour meant to give the court a better perspective of events as they unfolded.

About an hour into the tour, Indonesian Siti Aisyah became emotional and the tour was halted temporarily. After the break, both suspects were pushed around in wheelchairs. Aisyah’s lawyer Gooi Soon Seng said the women had complained of exhaustion.

Officials said testimony resumes in the courtroom Wednesday with the cross examination of the police investigating officer.