Mall Shooting: 1 In Critical Condition

(AP) -Nashville authorities say a wounded person has been taken in critical condition to an area hospital after gunfire at a mall near the Grand Ole Opry.  The identity of the person wasn’t immediately released after Thursday’s shooting.

The Nashville Fire Department says in a tweet that the person was taken to the Skyline Medical Center.  Nashville police say in a tweet that a dispute led to the gunfire but they didn’t elaborate. They say a shooting suspect is in custody but that person also wasn’t immediately identified.

The mall is adjacent to the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

Separately, the Tennessee Highway Patrol says several of its troopers happened to be in a parking lot at the mall performing motorcycle training. A tweet by the highway patrol says those troopers present immediately responded and helped Nashville police secure a perimeter around the mall.

