Home TEXAS Man, 18, Rescued After 25-Foot Fall From El Paso Mountain
Man, 18, Rescued After 25-Foot Fall From El Paso Mountain
TEXAS
0

Man, 18, Rescued After 25-Foot Fall From El Paso Mountain

0
0
AMBULANCE-GENERIC-ACCIDENT
now viewing

Man, 18, Rescued After 25-Foot Fall From El Paso Mountain

GEORGIA STORM
now playing

Georgia Governor Expands State Of Emergency

DF-ST-87-06962
now playing

Pentagon Holds 1st News Briefing Under New Chief

AIRSTRIKES SYRIA
now playing

UPDATE: US Denies Russian Claim Of Syria Coordination

obamacare
now playing

Senators Propose Letting States Keep Obamacare

Paul+Ryan+051516
now playing

Ryan Applauds Trump Move To Pull Out Of TPP

murder suicide
now playing

Authorities: 3 Dead, 2 Injured In Murder-Suicide

PROTESTORS TAKE OVER MEXICAN BORDER TIJUANA
now playing

Protesters Take Control Of Border Crossing With US

shooting-investigation
now playing

2 Suspects In Custody In Deadly San Antonio Mall Shooting

1 Burned Worker Dies After Amarillo Construction Site Fire

VOTER-ID
now playing

Supreme Court Rejects Texas Appeal Over Voter ID Law

(AP) – Emergency responders have rescued a climber who fell about 25 feet from a West Texas mountain and landed on a ledge.  An El Paso Fire Department statement says a rescue basket was used to transport the seriously injured 18-year-old man down from McKelligon Canyon late Sunday afternoon. The canyon is part of Franklin Mountains State Park.

Department spokesman Carlos Briano said Monday that two men had been hiking with two boys – ages 11 and 12 – when one of the men fell. The other man called 911 and met emergency personnel as the boys  stayed with the injured climber.

The victim, whose name wasn’t released, was transported to a hospital.  Further details on his condition weren’t immediately available.  The boys were safely escorted down the mountain by emergency responders.

Related posts:

  1. Suspect Sought In Man’s Stabbing Death North Of Donna
  2. UPDATE: Perry Says Climate Is Changing, Partly Man-Made
  3. Man Accused Of Killing Orlando Officer Defiant In Court
  4. 11 People Killed In Georgia Following Severe Weather
Related Posts
murder suicide

Authorities: 3 Dead, 2 Injured In Murder-Suicide

jsalinas 0
shooting-investigation

2 Suspects In Custody In Deadly San Antonio Mall Shooting

jsalinas 0

1 Burned Worker Dies After Amarillo Construction Site Fire

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video