Man, 18, Rescued After 25-Foot Fall From El Paso Mountain

(AP) – Emergency responders have rescued a climber who fell about 25 feet from a West Texas mountain and landed on a ledge. An El Paso Fire Department statement says a rescue basket was used to transport the seriously injured 18-year-old man down from McKelligon Canyon late Sunday afternoon. The canyon is part of Franklin Mountains State Park.

Department spokesman Carlos Briano said Monday that two men had been hiking with two boys – ages 11 and 12 – when one of the men fell. The other man called 911 and met emergency personnel as the boys stayed with the injured climber.

The victim, whose name wasn’t released, was transported to a hospital. Further details on his condition weren’t immediately available. The boys were safely escorted down the mountain by emergency responders.