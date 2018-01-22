Home TEXAS Man, 25, Arrested For Fatal Christmas Street Race
Man, 25, Arrested For Fatal Christmas Street Race
TEXAS
0

Man, 25, Arrested For Fatal Christmas Street Race

0
0
AUTO CRASH HIGHWAY CRASH
now viewing

Man, 25, Arrested For Fatal Christmas Street Race

LONDON VAN ATTACK SCENE
now playing

Suspect In London Van Attack On Muslims 'ticking time bomb'

274410-20170601-putin
now playing

Russian Orthodox Bishop Assails Putin, Won't Vote For Him

REX TILLERSON
now playing

Tillerson Says US Discussing Syria Security Zone

Indiana Gov. Mike Pence Holds Press Conference
now playing

Pence Calls Report On Trump Affair "baseless"

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
now playing

Senate Advances Bill To Reopen Government

UTRGV
now playing

Pharr, University Of Texas Rio Grande Valley To Work Together

power outage
now playing

Power Line Falls Onto SUV On I-69-E

road spikes border patrol
now playing

Smugglers Try To Disable Border Patrol Vehicles

me too movement generic
now playing

Women's Rights Event Staged In Brownsville To Demand Equality

Health+medical+generic
now playing

Deportation Fears Have Legal Immigrants Avoiding Health Care

(AP) – A 25-year-old Houston man has been charged with causing the deaths of two people – including a 62-year-old grandfather – when vehicles crashed while street racing on Christmas Day.

Harris County prosecutors say Devante Franklin has been arrested and is charged with two counts of racing resulting in a death and one count of racing resulting in serious bodily injury.  Assistant District Attorney Sean Teare says Franklin faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. Franklin has a court appearance set for Tuesday.

Authorities say Franklin and Kevin Strong in separate cars were speeding and swerving through traffic when they crashed into an SUV driven by 62-year-old Johnny Lewis Patterson. Strong and Patterson were killed. Court documents show one of the cars had reached 114 mph.

Related posts:

  1. New Appeal Filed In Monica Patterson Capital Murder Case
  2. New Year’s Family Fight Leads To Homicide Charge Against Mercedes Man
  3. Criminal Charges Filed After Woman Wounded By Negligent Gun Discharge Inside Pharr H-E-B
  4. The Latest: Appeals Court Stays Order In Foster System Case
Related Posts
CRIME SHOOTING SCENE

Police Seek 2 In Robbery, Killing Clerk

jsalinas 0
police-lights-generic_26

Officer Fatally Shoots Suspect During Burglary Call

jsalinas 0
Shooting-News-Graphic

Sheriff: Shooting At Texas High School, Suspect In Custody

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video