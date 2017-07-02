Home TEXAS Man Accused Of Hiding Corpse Of Student Returning To Texas
Man Accused Of Hiding Corpse Of Student Returning To Texas
Man Accused Of Hiding Corpse Of Student Returning To Texas

Man Accused Of Hiding Corpse Of Student Returning To Texas

(AP) – Police say a second man accused of hiding the corpse of a West Texas college student will be returned from Arizona to Texas.   Alpine police Lt. Felipe Fierro says Chris Estrada waived extradition Tuesday from Phoenix, where he was arrested a day earlier in the investigation of the death of Zuzu Verk.

 

 

 

 

 

Zuzu Verk

The 21-year-old student at Sul Ross State University in Alpine had been missing since Oct. 12 following a date with her boyfriend, Robert Fabian. A Border Patrol agent last Friday found Verk’s remains in a shallow grave near Alpine, about 200 miles southeast of El Paso.  Police say Estrada and Fabian are friends. Both are charged with tampering with evidence by concealing a human corpse in Verk’s disappearance.  A cause of death was pending Tuesday for Verk.

