Man Accused Of Hiding Corpse Of Student Returning To Texas

(AP) – Police say a second man accused of hiding the corpse of a West Texas college student will be returned from Arizona to Texas. Alpine police Lt. Felipe Fierro says Chris Estrada waived extradition Tuesday from Phoenix, where he was arrested a day earlier in the investigation of the death of Zuzu Verk.

The 21-year-old student at Sul Ross State University in Alpine had been missing since Oct. 12 following a date with her boyfriend, Robert Fabian. A Border Patrol agent last Friday found Verk’s remains in a shallow grave near Alpine, about 200 miles southeast of El Paso. Police say Estrada and Fabian are friends. Both are charged with tampering with evidence by concealing a human corpse in Verk’s disappearance. A cause of death was pending Tuesday for Verk.