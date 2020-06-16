Man Accused Of Hiding Missing Kids’ Bodies Pleads Not Guilty

FILE - This file booking photo provided by the Rexburg (Idaho) Police Department shows Chad Daybell, who was arrested June 9, 2020. (Rexburg Police Department via AP, File)

FILE - This file booking photo provided by the Rexburg (Idaho) Police Department shows Chad Daybell, who was arrested June 9, 2020. (Rexburg Police Department via AP, File)

(AP) – A man charged with destroying evidence after police said the bodies of two missing kids were found on his Idaho property has pleaded not guilty. Chad Daybell’s attorney, John Prior, filed documents notifying the court of Daybell’s not-guilty plea late last week.

Police found the remains of 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and her brother, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, on June 9 after months of searching. The children hadn’t been seen since September, and investigators said the children’s mother Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad both lied to police about the kids’ whereabouts.

Lori Daybell has been in jail since February, charged with child abandonment and obstructing the investigation.