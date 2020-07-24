TEXAS

Man Accused Of Killing, Burying Wife Arrested In Alabama

(AP) – Authorities say a man accused of killing his wife and burying her in a shallow grave in South Carolina has been arrested in Alabama.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that deputies arrested Dionicia Nava Abarca at a Bay Minette gas station early Sunday. Officials said Abarca was charged with the unlawful imprisonment of his 17-year-old nephew after the teen driver told the officer he was being forced to take Abarca to Texas.

Authorities said the body of Abarca’s wife was discovered Sunday afternoon in a cornfield in Gaffney, South Carolina. Abarca was charged with murder in her death. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment.

