Man Accused Of Killing Girlfriend, Leaving Baby Alone

(AP) – A Houston man remains jailed after being accused by authorities of fatally shooting his girlfriend and leaving their infant daughter alone in their home after the slaying.  During a court hearing Saturday, a judge ordered that Jasper Davis be jailed under a $100,000 bond on a murder charge.

Authorities say Davis and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jennifer Nicole Mamo, got into an argument early Friday morning after having gone out to a bar.  Investigators say the 29-year-old Davis claims Mamo grabbed a gun during their argument and she was accidentally shot during the scuffle.

Authorities say Davis then dumped her body in a creek north of Houston, leaving their 7-month-old baby alone at home while doing this. The infant was not injured.  Court records didn’t list an attorney for Davis.

