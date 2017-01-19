Man Accused Of Killing Orlando Officer Defiant In Court

(AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting a Florida police officer has made a court appearance in Orlando — where he spoke out of turn and was defiant. Markeith Loyd was in court on charges that he killed his ex-girlfriend last month. He hasn’t yet been charged in the death of Lt. Debra Clayton, who was gunned down while she searched for him outside a Wal-Mart store Jan. 9.

Loyd told the judge that he plans to represent himself and that the charges against him were made up. The judge ordered Loyd held without bond. Loyd’s eye was bandaged and two officers flanked him as he stood at the podium wearing a bullet-proof vest. He was injured during his arrest Tuesday night following a weeklong manhunt.