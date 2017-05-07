Home TEXAS Man Accused Of Making 700 Fake Vehicle Inspections
Man Accused Of Making 700 Fake Vehicle Inspections
TEXAS
0

Man Accused Of Making 700 Fake Vehicle Inspections

0
0
CAR MONEY VEHICLE CASH
now viewing

Man Accused Of Making 700 Fake Vehicle Inspections

jail-prison-generic
now playing

6-Year Prison Term For Los Fresnos Man On Child Porn Charge

NIKKI HALEY
now playing

US Warns China On Trade With North Korea If It Wants US Trade

investigation generic
now playing

Records Reveals San Juan Mayor Garza Was Fired From Probation Job

MEXICO VIOLENCE
now playing

At Least 26 Reported Dead In Clash Of Mexican Gangs

Timothy Allen Penn was charged with capital murder
now playing

Man Charged In Death Of 5-Month-Old

crime-scene-yellow-police-tape
now playing

79-Year-Old Woman Found Slain In Her Home

AFGHANISTAN BATTLE GENERIC
now playing

1 US Soldier Killed, 2 Wounded In Southern Afghanistan

police20lights20generic
now playing

Police Seek Suspects After Man Killed, Pickup Stolen

DROWNING GENERIC
now playing

Father Drowns Trying To Rescue Son

MORNING JOE SCARBOROUGH AND MIKA
now playing

MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' Sets Viewership Mark After Tweets

(AP) – A 39-year-old Houston man is accused of faking more than 700 vehicle inspections.  Constable deputies say Damien Deon Oliver is charged with two felony counts of tampering with a governmental record after investigators determined he was allowing vehicles failing emission tests to be shown as passing the tests at a southwest Houston auto shop.

The Houston Chronicle reports the practice is known as “clean scanning” and involves entering a vehicle identification number in computer records and then connecting the testing device to another vehicle.

Harris County Constable Mark Herman says the fake tests contribute to air pollution and allow unsafe vehicles on the road.  Oliver is held on $20,000 bond on each charge.

Related posts:

  1. Counterfeit Currency Seized, Edinburg Man Arrested
  2. Kim Vows North Korea’s Nukes Are Not On Negotiation Table
  3. ZAK CANTU
Related Posts
Timothy Allen Penn was charged with capital murder

Man Charged In Death Of 5-Month-Old

jsalinas 0
crime-scene-yellow-police-tape

79-Year-Old Woman Found Slain In Her Home

jsalinas 0
police20lights20generic

Police Seek Suspects After Man Killed, Pickup Stolen

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video