Man Accused Of Making 700 Fake Vehicle Inspections

(AP) – A 39-year-old Houston man is accused of faking more than 700 vehicle inspections. Constable deputies say Damien Deon Oliver is charged with two felony counts of tampering with a governmental record after investigators determined he was allowing vehicles failing emission tests to be shown as passing the tests at a southwest Houston auto shop.

The Houston Chronicle reports the practice is known as “clean scanning” and involves entering a vehicle identification number in computer records and then connecting the testing device to another vehicle.

Harris County Constable Mark Herman says the fake tests contribute to air pollution and allow unsafe vehicles on the road. Oliver is held on $20,000 bond on each charge.