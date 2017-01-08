Home LOCAL Man Accused Of Shooting His Brother In Palmview Set To Be Charged
Man Accused Of Shooting His Brother In Palmview Set To Be Charged
LOCAL
0

Man Accused Of Shooting His Brother In Palmview Set To Be Charged

0
0
Shooting-News-Graphic
now viewing

Man Accused Of Shooting His Brother In Palmview Set To Be Charged

Christopher Wray
now playing

Senate Confirms Wray As FBI Director

GREG ABBOTT CAMPAIGN TRAIL
now playing

Couple's $1M Gift To Texas Governor Follows National Trend

police-lights-generic_26
now playing

Officer Pinned Under SUV In Deadly Confrontation

Arrest+jail
now playing

Body In Donna-Area Orchard Leads To Woman's Arrest

CLIMATE CHANGE
now playing

Seas Rise, Trees Die: Climate Change Before Your Eyes

TRUMP
now playing

Trump On Tricky Legal Ground With 'Obamacare' Threat

FOX NEWS
now playing

Lawsuit Alleges Fox News Made Up Part Of Seth Rich Story

RUSSIAN COURTHOUSE SHOOTING
now playing

3 Killed In Russia Courthouse Shooting

JOE ARPAIO
now playing

Defiance That Made Arizona Sheriff Popular Led To Downfall

Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis
now playing

Spain Against EU Sanctions On Venezuela

A Fort Worth man is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – accused of shooting his brother at a home in Palmview this past weekend.

Police arrested 56-year-old Ulysses Galvan, who officers had shot after he shot his 63-year-old brother last Friday night. Officers had responded to a disturbance at the home on Goodwin Road, where they saw through a window Galvan pointing a shotgun at his older brother. When Galvan opened fire, so did officers, hitting Galvan twice.

Both brothers were hospitalized and both have since recovered.

Related posts:

  1. Investigation Continues Into Palmview Officer-Involved Shooting
  2. South Texas Truck Driver Charged In Deadly Multi-Vehicle Crash
  3. Investigation Underway Into Police Killing Of Mission Man
  4. Two Suspects Facing Murder Charges In Edinburg Shooting
Related Posts
Arrest+jail

Body In Donna-Area Orchard Leads To Woman’s Arrest

jsalinas 0
border wall

Brownsville To Consider Anti-Border Wall Resolution

jsalinas 0
pedestrian_auto_accident_01_red_300

Evidence Sought In Auto-Pedestrian Accident Involving Deputy Constable

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video