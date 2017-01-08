Man Accused Of Shooting His Brother In Palmview Set To Be Charged

A Fort Worth man is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – accused of shooting his brother at a home in Palmview this past weekend.

Police arrested 56-year-old Ulysses Galvan, who officers had shot after he shot his 63-year-old brother last Friday night. Officers had responded to a disturbance at the home on Goodwin Road, where they saw through a window Galvan pointing a shotgun at his older brother. When Galvan opened fire, so did officers, hitting Galvan twice.

Both brothers were hospitalized and both have since recovered.