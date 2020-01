A West Texas man is being held on two-million dollars bond after being accused of stuffing a baby in a backpack, who later died.

Lubbock County prosecutors say Trevor Rowe crammed the ten-month-old in the backpack yesterday and left her in his car trunk for several hours while he worked. The girl was eventually found not breathing and declared dead at a hospital.

Prosecutors say Rowe knew it was dangerous to put the girl in the backpack but did it anyway. The girl’s mother was at home.