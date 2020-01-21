NATIONAL

Man Accused Of Terror Plot May Be Mentally Unfit For Trial

FILE- This Feb. 17, 2012 file photo shows the National Harbor, a multi-use waterfront development along the Potomac River in Prince George's County, Md. and entertainment complex near Washington, D.C. A court-appointed psychologist was appointed for Rondell Henry after he was arrested before carrying out an Islamic-State attack on the National Harbor complex. The psychologist found that Henry is "mentally unfit to assist in his defense." (Linda Davidson/The Washington Post via AP, File)

(AP) A psychologist who examined a man accused of planning an Islamic State group-inspired attack at a shopping and entertainment complex in Maryland has found “ample evidence” that he is mentally unfit to assist in his defense. That determination was disclosed Saturday in a joint court filing by prosecutors and an attorney for 28-year-old Rondell Henry. The lawyers agree Henry should be hospitalized at a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility for up to four months to determine if his case can proceed. Henry is charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. Police arrested him in March.

