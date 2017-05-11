Man Arrested After 2 Women Slain In Parking Lot

(AP) – Police say a North Texas man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of two women in a bank parking lot when the business was closed. Willow Park police Chief Carrie West says 33-year-old Christopher Mark Wall of nearby Weatherford was arrested Sunday on a charge of capital murder of multiple persons. The shootings happened Saturday night in Willow Park, 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Fort Worth.

West says a man driving through the parking lot saw two bodies and called police. Authorities are investigating if Wall knew the women, whose names weren’t immediately released. West described the victims as young adults. The chief says the case doesn’t involve the bank. Jail records don’t list an attorney for Wall, who’s held without bond after being arrested at his parents’ home.