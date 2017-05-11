Home TEXAS Man Arrested After 2 Women Slain In Parking Lot
Man Arrested After 2 Women Slain In Parking Lot
TEXAS
0

Man Arrested After 2 Women Slain In Parking Lot

0
0
CHRISTOPHER MARK WALL
now viewing

Man Arrested After 2 Women Slain In Parking Lot

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS CHURCH SHOOTING-1
now playing

Ages Of Texas Victims Ranged From 5 To 72

election-vote
now playing

Election Day Tuesday For City Races, State Ballot Measures

SUTHERALAND SPRINGS CHURCH SHOTING
now playing

Texas Church Attacker Identified As Devin Kelley

MEXICO QUAKE MEMORIAL
now playing

Mexico City Plans Quake Memorial At Collapsed Building Site

SAUDI CROWN PRINCE
now playing

Saudi Crown Prince Shocks Kingdom With Arrests

CATALON FLAG
now playing

Belgian Official: Keep Close Eye On Spain

IMMIGRATION LAW
now playing

More Border Crossers Prosecuted In 'new era' Of Enforcement

auto deadly fatal crash-4
now playing

Trooper Killed When Patrol Car Struck

e2753a4c-e3c5-4a50-87a1-ef8ee3ab6368-Deadly20shooting
now playing

Boy, 3, In Car Fatally Shot Through Trunk

sutherling springs shooting pic-4
now playing

Texas Attorney General: Shooter To Be Focus Of Ongoing Investigation Into Church Shooting

(AP) – Police say a North Texas man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of two women in a bank parking lot when the business was closed.  Willow Park police Chief Carrie West says 33-year-old Christopher Mark Wall of nearby Weatherford was arrested Sunday on a charge of capital murder of multiple persons. The shootings happened Saturday night in Willow Park, 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Fort Worth.

West says a man driving through the parking lot saw two bodies and called police. Authorities are investigating if Wall knew the women, whose names weren’t immediately released. West described the victims as young adults.  The chief says the case doesn’t involve the bank.  Jail records don’t list an attorney for Wall, who’s held without bond after being arrested at his parents’ home.

Related posts:

  1. Boy, 3, In Car Fatally Shot Through Trunk
  2. Passenger Killed In Van Crash East Of Edinburg
  3. McAllen Man Charged With Murder In Healthcare Worker’s Death
  4. Man Gets Prison For Sending Strippers To Neighbor’s House
Related Posts
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS CHURCH SHOOTING-1

Ages Of Texas Victims Ranged From 5 To 72

jsalinas 0
SUTHERALAND SPRINGS CHURCH SHOTING

Texas Church Attacker Identified As Devin Kelley

jsalinas 0
auto deadly fatal crash-4

Trooper Killed When Patrol Car Struck

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video