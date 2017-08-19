Home NATIONAL Man Arrested After 3 Children Found Dead In Maryland Home
Man Arrested After 3 Children Found Dead In Maryland Home
Man Arrested After 3 Children Found Dead In Maryland Home

Man Arrested After 3 Children Found Dead In Maryland Home

(AP) – Police say an arrest has been made in the slayings of three girls under the age of 10 who were found in a home in Clinton, a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C.

Prince George’s County Police Department officials say in a release that 24-year-old Clinton resident Antonio Williams was arrested Friday night. No further information was immediately available.

Police previously said an adult family member found the dead children – all with trauma to their bodies – inside the home.

Prince George’s County Deputy Chief Sammy Patel on Friday called the slayings “one of the most difficult scenes” that the department’s officers have encountered, and said the department will provide counseling services to responding officers.

Investigators not yet disclosed how, or even if, the three girls were related.

