Man Arrested After Boy, 10, Shot 6-Year-Old Sister With Gun

24-year-old Tremayne James

(AP) – Police have arrested a man who they say left a gun at home where a 10-year-old boy found it and shot his 6-year-old sister, thinking the weapon was a toy.  Officials say the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force took 24-year-old Tremayne James into custody in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Thursday.  James has been charged with receiving stolen property, endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment among other offenses.

Police were called to a Harrisburg home on Dec. 7 where they found the girl on the floor and her mother trying to help her.  The girl was hospitalized in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest. She is expected to make a full recovery.  As a convicted felon, James was not permitted to own guns.   No attorney information was available.

