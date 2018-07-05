Home TEXAS Man Arrested After Entering School Brandishing Knife
Man Arrested After Entering School Brandishing Knife
TEXAS
Man Arrested After Entering School Brandishing Knife

SCHOOL THREAT
Man Arrested After Entering School Brandishing Knife

(AP) – A West Texas high school was locked down briefly after a man police suspected of being mentally ill entered the school brandishing a knife.

A police statement says officers were called to Central High School in San Angelo, Texas, just before 11:30 a.m. Monday after school officials reported a suicidal man with a knife.

Off-duty police working on the school campus were the first to respond, finding the man unarmed and lying prone on the floor in the school’s office wing.

Mental health deputies from the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Department took the 42-year-old man into custody and drove him to a hospital for evaluation.  No students or faculty were involved or injured.

