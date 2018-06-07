Home TEXAS Man Arrested After Taking Trump Backer’s MAGA Hat
Man Arrested After Taking Trump Backer’s MAGA Hat
TEXAS
Man Arrested After Taking Trump Backer’s MAGA Hat

Man Arrested After Taking Trump Backer’s MAGA Hat

Kino Jimenez

(AP) – Police in Texas say they have arrested a 30-year-old man who was captured on video throwing a drink at a supporter of President Donald Trump before walking off with the teenager’s “Make America Great Again” hat at a fast food restaurant.

San Antonio police say Kino Jimenez was arrested Thursday. Police arrested him for theft in connection to the confrontation that was reported to police Wednesday. The incident was partially captured in a posted video that has since attracted attention online.

Sixteen-year-old Hunter Richard told the San Antonio Express-News that the man approached his table and ripped off his hat. The teenager said the man threw a drink in his face before walking away with the hat.   Court records didn’t list an attorney for Jimenez.

