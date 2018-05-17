Man Arrested In Blast Probe Worked On Rockets

(AP) – A neighbor says the man arrested during an investigation into a deadly explosion in Southern California was often seen working on big rockets on his lawn.

The FBI said Thursday that Stephen Beal was arrested on suspicion of possession of an unregistered destructive device after a search of his Long Beach home. He has not been charged in connection with Tuesday’s explosion in Aliso Viejo.

Beal’s Facebook page shows many photos of him apparently recently traveling with the woman who was killed, 48-year-old Ildiko Krajnyak, a cosmetologist who ran a day spa at the building hit by the blast. His neighbor, Stuart Davis, said he often saw Beal and his adult son working on large rockets on their front lawn. He said the son told him they built movie props.