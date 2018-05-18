Home NATIONAL Man Arrested In Bomb Probe Appears In Court
Man Arrested In Bomb Probe Appears In Court
NATIONAL
Man Arrested In Bomb Probe Appears In Court

(AP) – The former boyfriend of a woman killed in an explosion at a California office building has made his first appearance in court.
Stephen Beal appeared Thursday in federal court in Santa Ana.
The 59-year-old Beal was handcuffed and only spoke to answer questions from the judge.
He was charged with possessing an unregistered destructive device after federal agents searched his home following the deadly bombing in Aliso Viejo on Tuesday. Beal hasn’t been charged in connection with the bombing.
His attorney declined to comment after the court hearing.
Investigators said they found two improvised explosive devices, three firearms and other explosive materials in Beal’s home.
Authorities say his former girlfriend, 48-year-old Ildiko Krajnyak (IL-di-koh KRY-nyak) was killed when the bomb went off as she opened a package inside the day spa she owned with Beal.

