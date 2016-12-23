Home TEXAS Man Arrested In Colorado For Texas Slayings Of Wife And Son
Man Arrested In Colorado For Texas Slayings Of Wife And Son
TEXAS
0

Man Arrested In Colorado For Texas Slayings Of Wife And Son

0
0
craig-vandewege
now viewing

Man Arrested In Colorado For Texas Slayings Of Wife And Son

arrest187
now playing

Suspect Arrested In Road Rage Killing Of 3-Year-Old Boy

united-airlines
now playing

Cargo Hold Noise Returns Houston-To-Ecuador United Flight

AMBULANCE GENERIC ACCIDENT-3
now playing

Hit-And-Run Driver In Funeral Hurts Motorcycle Officer

berlin-german-attack-suspect-killed-anis-amri-1
now playing

Italy Says Berlin Suspect Killed In Milan

ZIKA VIRUS
now playing

6th Zika Infection Confirmed In Brownsville

pedestrian_auto_accident_01_red_300
now playing

Councilwoman's Husband Killed After Struck By Car

gavel_gettyimages-144096770
now playing

Cameron County Man Pardoned By Governor

41930400-police-lights-jpg
now playing

Video Shows Texas Officer Forcibly Arresting Woman, Daughter

aleppo
now playing

Media: Last Batch Of Rebels Leaving East Aleppo

drain-the-swamp
now playing

UPDATE: Trump Will Keep Using 'drain the swamp' Mantra

(AP) – A Fort Worth man has been arrested in Colorado on capital murder charges for the slayings last week of his wife and their 3-month-old son at their Texas home.

Fort Worth authorities say 35-year-old Craig Vandewege was pulled over for a traffic stop in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, after police received a call Wednesday night that a man at a convenience store was talking about a murder. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports he was carrying two pistols and had two other firearms in his car.

Authorities aren’t saying what evidence they have linking Vandewege to the deaths of his 36-year-old wife, Shanna, and their son, Diederick. Both had their throats slit. Their funerals were this week in Colorado.  Vandewege was being held Thursday on $1 million bail.

Related posts:

  1. Video Shows Texas Officer Forcibly Arresting Woman, Daughter
  2. UPDATE: Edinburg Man Charged With Capital Murder In Death Of Baby Daughter
  3. San Benito Man Killed In Louisiana Auto Accident
  4. FBI Hunt For Man Believed To Have Robbed 4 Dallas-Area Banks
Related Posts
united-airlines

Cargo Hold Noise Returns Houston-To-Ecuador United Flight

jsalinas 0
AMBULANCE GENERIC ACCIDENT-3

Hit-And-Run Driver In Funeral Hurts Motorcycle Officer

jsalinas 0
41930400-police-lights-jpg

Video Shows Texas Officer Forcibly Arresting Woman, Daughter

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video