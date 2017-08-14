Man Arrested In Death Of 94-Year-Old Mom

(AP) – Corpus Christi police say a man has been arrested after his 94-year-old mother was found dead in a wheelchair, apparently shot to death.

Police say the woman was discovered after officers were dispatched to the house Sunday in reference to a shooting. Upon arriving, police detained her 75-year-old son, Leslie Charles Nelson. When officers learned that he’d taken some pills before they arrived, he was taken to a hospital.

Police say once Nelson was cleared from the hospital, he was arrested on a murder charge and taken to jail. He remained in jail Monday on $1 million bond. He does not yet have an attorney. Police say the investigation is ongoing. The mother’s name has not yet been released.