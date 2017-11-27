Home TEXAS Man Arrested In Florida’s Turnpike Shooting That Injured 2
Man Arrested In Florida’s Turnpike Shooting That Injured 2
TEXAS
0

Man Arrested In Florida’s Turnpike Shooting That Injured 2

0
0
ARREST SHOOTING ARREST POLICE CRIME
now viewing

Man Arrested In Florida’s Turnpike Shooting That Injured 2

MARKEL ENGAGEMENT RING
now playing

Markle Engagement Ring Has 2 Of Diana's Diamonds

Abu Dhabi International Airport
now playing

Report: Texas Man Fined, To Be Deported After UAE Arrest

shooting investigation
now playing

Police: Officer Shoots Theft Suspect Inside Mall

www.usnews
now playing

Supreme Court Won't Take Texas Case Over Student-Led Prayer

Al Franken
now playing

Sen. Al Franken Back At Work, 'Ashamed' Amid Groping Claims

Donald Trump
now playing

Trump Doubles Down On Roy Moore In Alabama Senate Race

_91214923_fancybearswebsite
now playing

FBI Leaves US Targets Of Russian Hackers In The Dark

Supreme Court Cellphone Tracking
now playing

Justices Ponder Need For Warrant For Cellphone Tower Data

la-fi-cfpb-director-suit-20171126
now playing

Suit Seeks To Stop President Trump From Naming Acting Director Of CFPB

CROPSJ-NavyApps01-Oct15
now playing

Navy Will Require New Running Test Ahead Of Boot Camp

Kwanza Jermaine Donald

(AP) – A Florida man accused of shooting at a 37-year-old man and a 17-year-old teen while driving on Florida’s Turnpike says he believed the two were trying to kill him.  The Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release that 33-year-old Kwanza Jermaine Donald was arrested Sunday. They say he fired 13 rounds from his 9 mm Beretta while driving on Saturday.

An arrest report says Donald went to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Sunday and told detectives someone was trying to kill him while he lived and worked in Houston. He says they followed him back to Florida.  Officials say the bullets hit the uncle and niece from Miami. They were treated for minor injuries.  Donald is being held without bond. A lawyer isn’t listed on jail records.  An investigation continues.

Related posts:

  1. Man With Knife Shot By Edinburg Police
  2. Man Charged In Texas Trooper’s Shooting Death
  3. Man Punches Police Officer At Traffic Stop
  4. Report: Texas Man Fined, To Be Deported After UAE Arrest
Related Posts
Abu Dhabi International Airport

Report: Texas Man Fined, To Be Deported After UAE Arrest

jsalinas 0
shooting investigation

Police: Officer Shoots Theft Suspect Inside Mall

jsalinas 0
www.usnews

Supreme Court Won’t Take Texas Case Over Student-Led Prayer

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video