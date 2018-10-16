Home TEXAS Man Arrested In Houston News Van Attack, Stolen Police Car
Man Arrested In Houston News Van Attack, Stolen Police Car
Man Arrested In Houston News Van Attack, Stolen Police Car

Alex Allen Jenkins
Man Arrested In Houston News Van Attack, Stolen Police Car

(AP) – A suspect has been arrested following what Houston police say was an assault on a TV news crew, an attack on officers and theft of a patrol car.

Harris County records show Alex Allen Jenkins of Houston was being held Tuesday on charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle and two counts of assault on a peace officer.

Police say a KPRC van was sideswiped Monday at an intersection in an alleged attempting carjacking and assault on the news crew. Two officers who responded allegedly were attacked and their vehicle stolen. The victims had minor injuries.   The police car was found abandoned. Jenkins was arrested later Monday – his 29th birthday.

Online records don’t list an attorney representing Jenkins, whose bond was $1,500.

Photo courtesy of Houston Police Dept.

