Man Arrested In San Antonio Bar Shooting Argues Self-Defense

Kiernan Christopher Williams is shown in an undated photo provided by the Bexar County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office. Williams will be charged with capital murder for allegedly opening fire during an argument Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at a bar on the Museum Reach portion of the San Antonio River Walk, police said Monday. (Bexar County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office via AP)

(AP) A 19-year-old man arrested in a San Antonio shooting that left two people dead and wounded five others says he was acting in self-defense when he opened fire during a concert at a bar. Kiernan Christopher Williams is expected to face capital murder charges for the Sunday night shooting at a bar in the San Antonio River Walk area called Ventura. As Williams was taken into custody Monday, he promoted his own Instagram account and described himself as “an upcoming artist.” He says he regrets “everything that I did.” The medical examiner’s office identified the men killed as Robert Martinez and Alejandro Robles.