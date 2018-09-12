Home TEXAS Man Arrested In Texas After Telling Kids Santa Isn’t Real
Man Arrested In Texas After Telling Kids Santa Isn’t Real
TEXAS
0

Man Arrested In Texas After Telling Kids Santa Isn’t Real

0
0
693558ee-68a9-4e71-a71f-8fd5dcda0206-large16x9_AaronUrbanskimug
now viewing

Man Arrested In Texas After Telling Kids Santa Isn’t Real

15930f72-47b1-4e65-88a4-a45956b83213-large16x9_CaliforniaDog22
now playing

Dog That Survived California Wildfire Guarded Home For Weeks

A594E449-6C53-453B-AA77-2112521902F2_w1023_r1_s
now playing

Comey: FBI Probe Of Russia Initially Looked At 4 Americans

5c0c1f9642b9d_image
now playing

Paris Cleans Up After Latest Riot; Pressure Builds On Macron

untitled
now playing

White House Chief Of Staff John Kelly To Leave At Year's End

Norway Nobels
now playing

Nobel Peace Winners Demand Action Against Sex Abuse

NRMTFTZ4GBGSDHPQCV2S623M64
now playing

GM Fights To Retain Key Tax Credit Amid Plant Closing Plans

kylermurrayforweb2385558569_t1070_hf271f1250905f9d3e49e181d4d44b42233e6ed9e
now playing

Oklahoma's Murray Beats Alabama's Tagovailoa For Heisman

f6d11d15c22b41bf9c741934ca4b4e10
now playing

Border Agent Indicted For Capital Murder In 4 Texas Deaths

KJH
now playing

Air Force Failed 6 Times To Report Texas Church Gunman

St_+Susanna’s+Parish+in+Dedham+Nativity+scene
now playing

Church's Nativity Scene Underscores Immigration Divide

(AP) — Police say a 31-year-old protester who told children Santa Claus is not real has been arrested for trespassing at a North Texas church.
Aaron Urbanski was arrested Saturday after authorities were called to a church in Cleburne, which was hosting a breakfast with Santa event. Police say they found three people demonstrating outside the church after responding to a trespassing complaint.
Authorities say Urbanski refused to leave and continued to cause a disturbance. Urbanski, who was charged with criminal trespass, has been booked into the Johnson County Law Enforcement Center.
Cleburne Mayor Scott Cain weighed in on Facebook, saying “Don’t Mess With Santa!” The mayor continued: “Guess they wanted coal in their stockings to go with a court appearance.”

Related posts:

  1. Palm Valley Police Chief Arrested
  2. Santa Maria Post Office Closed Pending Safety Inspection
  3. Detainee Goal Not Met At Willacy County Immigrant Detention Center
  4. Air Force Failed 6 Times To Report Texas Church Gunman
Related Posts
f6d11d15c22b41bf9c741934ca4b4e10

Border Agent Indicted For Capital Murder In 4 Texas Deaths

Danny Castillon 0
KJH

Air Force Failed 6 Times To Report Texas Church Gunman

Danny Castillon 0
Immigrant children now housed in a tent encampment under the new “zero tolerance” policy by the Trump administration are shown walking in single file at the facility near the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas

Caregivers For 3600 Migrant Teens Lack Complete Abuse Checks

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video