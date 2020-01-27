Man Avoids Prison Time For Sea Turtle Mutilations

Probation and a fine is the punishment for a man arrested for killing and butchering endangered sea turtles near Port Mansfield last summer. Federal court records obtained by The Brownsville Herald show that Baldemar Veliz pleaded guilty to violating the Endangered Species Act.

Veliz admitted to killing and mutilating sea turtles at the Port Mansfield jetties. It was last August when game wardens responded to tips to the Operation Game Thief hotline, and found Veliz and others in possession of sea turtle shells along with their flippers that were stuffed inside plastic bags. Veliz was sentenced to 1 year of probation and fined $500.