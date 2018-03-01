Home TEXAS Man Breaks Into Home In Effort To Save Burning Victim
Man Breaks Into Home In Effort To Save Burning Victim
TEXAS
Man Breaks Into Home In Effort To Save Burning Victim

(AP) – A man who accidentally set himself on fire at his San Antonio home has died from his injuries but not before a neighbor forced his way into the home in an effort to save the man.

Fire Chief Charles Hood says the victim, a man in his 50s, was in his kitchen Tuesday when his clothing caught on fire.  The neighbor saw smoke coming from the home and rushed over to help. He was able to break loose burglar bars on the home to get inside and reach the victim.

Hood says the neighbor found the victim “smoldering” and used flour to extinguish the flames. The good Samaritan suffered burns to his hand.  The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.  It’s not clear how his clothing caught fire

