Man Brought To Jail On Trespass Charge Dies

(AP) – A 33-year-old man brought to a Southeast Texas county jail on trespassing charges died has died shortly after arriving. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the 33-year-old man passed out in the booking area before he was processed into the county jail in Beaumont on Saturday, medical personnel began life-saving measures and an ambulance was summoned. Authorities say he couldn’t be revived. He’s been identified Sunday as Byron James Sessions, of Nederland. An autopsy has been ordered and the sheriff’s office and police in nearby Port Arthur are investigating.