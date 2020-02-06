Man Called Largest Child Porn ‘facilitator’ Pleads Guilty

(AP) – A man once described by an FBI agent as the world’s largest “facilitator” of child pornography websites pleaded guilty to operating a web hosting service that allowed users to access hundreds of thousands of images and videos.

A criminal complaint accused 34-year-old Eric Eoin Marques of operating a service on the darknet that allowed thousands of users to view and share images of child pornography, including violent sexual abuse of children. Marques faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years after his guilty plea Thursday to one count of conspiracy to advertise child pornography.

A plea agreement will ask U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang to sentence Marques to 15 to 21 years.